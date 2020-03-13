Global  

How Instagram and YouTube influencers are adapting their business strategies to keep earning a living during the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
How Instagram and YouTube influencers are adapting their business strategies to keep earning a living during the coronavirus pandemic· Influencers say brand partnerships are a main source of business, especially for those primarily working on Instagram, but this lucrative market has been facing a recent hit due the coronavirus outbreak
· The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the businesses of social-media talent, and influencers are starting to switch up...
