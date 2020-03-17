The White House may hand out checks to Americans — or a short-term universal basic income — to soften the blow of coronavirus. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately" to help offset the financial burden the novel coronavirus.
· Senator Mitt Romney proposed the idea of giving every US adult $1,000 — or an interim universal basic income — on Monday.
· This concept, called universal...
The White House has urged all older Americans to stay home and for everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.
WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus threatens to push the global economy into recession, the Trump administration is rolling out an unusual idea: handing out free...