At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (AMZN)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · Absenteeism rates at an Amazon logistics hub in Italy have hit 30% in recent weeks as workers stay home due to coronavirus fears, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
· Amazon has refused to close the facility for cleaning, a union official told Bloomberg, even after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
· Workers there are...
