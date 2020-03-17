Global  

People in San Francisco lined up to hit marijuana dispensaries ahead of the coronavirus shutdown order — amid early citywide confusion about which shops had to close

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
People in San Francisco lined up to hit marijuana dispensaries ahead of the coronavirus shutdown order — amid early citywide confusion about which shops had to close· The San Francisco Bay Area ordered its residents to "shelter in place" on Monday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, requiring people stay indoors and most businesses to go remote or temporarily close. 
· But guidelines over marijuana dispensaries remained unclear until later Monday evening,...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties 02:13

 To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took effect Tuesday. Jackie Ward reports. (3/17/20)

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers orders statewide ban of all public gatherings of 10 or more [Video]

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers orders statewide ban of all public gatherings of 10 or more

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on all public gatherings of 10 people or more statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The directive builds on a previous order from the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 12:28Published
Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus [Video]

Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus

While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:14Published

Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MacRumours.comHaaretzSFGateThe Vergebizjournals

Swimming in the ocean: OK. Public pools: Not OK. Here's exactly what San Francisco residents can and can't do under the new 'shelter in place' order

Swimming in the ocean: OK. Public pools: Not OK. Here's exactly what San Francisco residents can and can't do under the new 'shelter in place' order· San Francisco announced Monday that all residents are required to "shelter in place" from March 17 until April 7 to help slow the spread of the...
Business Insider

