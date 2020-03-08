Global  

Good news, Bay Area, you can still go on a hike (for now)

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Yesterday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a lockdown for six Bay Area Counties: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda. The public health order marks a big step to help reduce movement, potential transmission of COVID-19, of the nearly 7 million people within the Bay Area. It is important to […]
