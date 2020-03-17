Amazon is not accepting 'non-essential' products at its warehouses for the next 3 weeks amid COVID-19 crisis — Here's what that means for shoppers (AMZN)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () · Amazon announced on Tuesday that it would stop accepting "non-essential" products at its warehouses to make room for more vital products, as it deals with increased demand amid the coronavirus crisis.
· The change doesn't mean Amazon will stop shipping those products to consumers.
· But it could bring some changes to the...
Until April 5th, online behemoth Amazon.com will only receive vital supplies at its US, UK, and other European warehouses. According to Reuters, it's the latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods. Such products are in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak....