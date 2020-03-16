Global  

Netflix Party lets friends have movie nights while social distancing. Here's how it works

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
A Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party allows people to Netflix and chill while social distancing for coronavirus. Here's how it works.
News video: How to Be Social While Social Distancing

How to Be Social While Social Distancing 01:08

 Cancelled events, avoiding crowds, staying at home, these are all actions of social distancing but let's be clear, it's possible to have a bustling social life even in these bizarre times. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Netflix's 'Party' mode lets you binge-watch with friends remotely [Video]

Netflix's 'Party' mode lets you binge-watch with friends remotely

Yes, some extra time at home does mean plenty of opportunities to catch up on your favorite TV shows. — but eventually, that excitement will fade. But misery loves company, which is why more and more..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:16Published
These parents are celebrating St. Paddy's Day by social distancing [Video]

These parents are celebrating St. Paddy's Day by social distancing

Social distancing doesn’t mean St. Paddy’s Day is canceled

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:48Published

Netflix Extension Lets Viewers Have Watch Parties With Friends While Self-Quarantining

Just because we’re all social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t virtually binge-watch Netflix together. If you didn’t know, there’s a browser extension...
Just Jared

Here's How to Watch Netflix With Your Friends While Quarantining

While there will be no Netflix and chilling while everyone is stuck at home, there’s still a way to watch movies with your friends! Thanks to the Netflix Party...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mashable9to5Mac

dianaltmorris

diana l t morris RT @evankirstel: Cool > @Netflix & chat w/friends while in isolation using site's 'party' feature that lets you both watch the same content… 47 seconds ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Netflix Party lets friends have movie nights while social distancing. Here's how it works https://t.co/TQiIyBGn2n… https://t.co/kNB6DCai32 1 minute ago

Pappy_Boyington

Molly Glover Knutson RT @KFIAM640: Who says self-quarantine means you can't have watch parties with your friends? https://t.co/Awjs79VhPM 2 minutes ago

evankirstel

Evan Kirstel Cool > @Netflix & chat w/friends while in isolation using site's 'party' feature that lets you both watch the same… https://t.co/wq4JcTtNL4 3 minutes ago

newyorknewart

newyorknewart Netflix Party lets friends have movie nights while social distancing. Here's how it works https://t.co/j1ldokgCbZ via @usatoday 4 minutes ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Who says self-quarantine means you can't have watch parties with your friends? https://t.co/Awjs79VhPM 4 minutes ago

solinta3

Solinta Superior Solar PV Hot Water Technology You can now sync Netflix movies with friends, thanks to a Chrome add-on https://t.co/ttxnwKUiUZ 6 minutes ago

DanniFTW

Danni Love this! Netflix Party! I can't wait to try this out with friends. #covid19 #socialdistancing #movienight https://t.co/OjRhiVfhDZ 7 minutes ago

