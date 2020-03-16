Global  

San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order· San Francisco has ruled that the city's many cannabis dispensaries can continue to operate during the citywide shutdown, the city's public health department announced Tuesday evening. 
· The news comes a day after the city imposed new "shelter in place" rules requiring all "non-essential" businesses either operate remotely...
News video: Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor 02:07

 With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.

