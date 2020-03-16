San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · San Francisco has ruled that the city's many cannabis dispensaries can continue to operate during the citywide shutdown, the city's public health department announced Tuesday evening.
· The news comes a day after the city imposed new "shelter in place" rules requiring all "non-essential" businesses either operate remotely...
With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.
With sweeping new shelter-in-place orders in effect to help slow the spread of coronavirus, many may be wondering exactly which "essential businesses" are staying open. Len Ramirez reports. (3-17-2020)
Six Bay Area Counties — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda — announced a “shelter in place” order. The lockdown,... TechCrunch Also reported by •SFGate •SeattlePI.com
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s “absolutely considering” a city-wide lockdown that only allows city dwellers to leave their homes for basic... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •Business Insider •TechCrunch
You Might Like
Tweets about this
One News Page San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid: https://t.co/hpcSAl6IgQ 3 seconds ago
~sharul burn~ RT @businessinsider: San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides… 14 minutes ago
Lee Meade San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/DonWtso2AN 51 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/p4hQDwItVu 52 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/phYakPTPWw 1 hour ago
Winson Tang San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/LjVgUOgxCq 1 hour ago
Principal-IT San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/1HDZwRSq1v 1 hour ago