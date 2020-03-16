San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order

One News Page San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid: https://t.co/hpcSAl6IgQ 3 seconds ago ~sharul burn~ RT @businessinsider: San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides… 14 minutes ago Lee Meade San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/DonWtso2AN 51 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/p4hQDwItVu 52 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/phYakPTPWw 1 hour ago Winson Tang San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/LjVgUOgxCq 1 hour ago Principal-IT San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abid… https://t.co/1HDZwRSq1v 1 hour ago