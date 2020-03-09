Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home after coronavirus cases appear at 2 space centers

'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home after coronavirus cases appear at 2 space centers

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home after coronavirus cases appear at 2 space centers· NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Tuesday that all staff are now under a mandatory order to work from home "until further notice" due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus in the US.
· NASA employs about 17,000 people, and only "mission-essential personnel" will be permitted on-site at space agency centers and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help 01:59

 We know you have questions about the novel coronavirus. A lot of them. We're working to find the answers about how to stay safe from COVID-19 and where to go for more resources.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado COVID-19 tests prioritized for most at-risk & health care workers; state launches new tracking site [Video]

Colorado COVID-19 tests prioritized for most at-risk & health care workers; state launches new tracking site

Though Colorado is hoping it can expand its testing capacity for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming days, only people who are at risk of the most severe infections by the virus are being..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:55Published
Coloradans embracing 'DoingMyPartCO' hashtag to help stop the spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Coloradans embracing 'DoingMyPartCO' hashtag to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis introduced a new campaign aimed at flattening the curve and helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's how some Coloradans are contributing to the cause.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Box is now letting all staff work from home to reduce coronavirus risk

Box has joined a number of tech companies supporting employees to work remotely from home in response  the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19....
TechCrunch

European Commission tells staff to work from home due to coronavirus

The European Commission has decided to require most of its staff to work from home from Monday March 16 due to the coronavirus, the president of the EU executive...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlisse

Michael Lisse 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work fr… https://t.co/szwRRtn5wi 17 minutes ago

Mistress_Jan

✯☽ Jan Erickson ☾✯🌊 RT @leemeade77: 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home… 31 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work fr: https://t.co/Bxd2E4DEYK 35 minutes ago

shongables

shon gables cbs46 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work fr… https://t.co/4N3KH5FHP1 37 minutes ago

leemeade77

Lee Meade 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work fr… https://t.co/c98yQqZRaw 50 minutes ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout "This is the first time NASA has seen this happen:" NASA forced its nearly 17,000 employees to work from home after… https://t.co/cwMGWoZQ4L 1 hour ago

PSamermit

P Samermit RT @SciInsider: 'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home… 1 hour ago

MharkMhico

Mhark Suddenly miss these peeps, this is actually the first time na kumanta ako in front of a large crowd, tho nasa labas… https://t.co/JgR5k8jso8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.