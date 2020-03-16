Global  

Does A $35,000 Electric SUV Has More Range Than Tesla Model 3?

Fossbytes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The $35,000 Hyundai Kona Electric car probably has a more real-world battery range than the much powerful and expensive Tesla Model 3. The Hyundai Kona is one of the most underestimated electric SUVs. It generates enough power and has a real-world electric range rivaling the likes of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus. The YouTube […]

The post Does A $35,000 Electric SUV Has More Range Than Tesla Model 3? appeared first on Fossbytes.
