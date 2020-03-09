Coronavirus forces tech investors and startups to ditch the all-important pitch meeting

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

· *European tech investors and startups have been forced to change their working strategies in response to the

*

· *It's led to hiring freezes, pitching being done via video conference calls, and meetings being cancelled along with non-essential travel. *

· *Tech funding is highly oriented towards... · *European tech investors and startups have been forced to change their working strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic · *It's led to hiring freezes, pitching being done via video conference calls, and meetings being cancelled along with non-essential travel. *· *Tech funding is highly oriented towards 👓 View full article

