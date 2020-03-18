Tesla will have to close its Fremont factory because it's a 'non-essential' business

tslaq9 turbo RT @WShak1: Tesla bonds have hit an all-time low. $TSLA $TSLAQ The bond market (albeit dislocated) might be a little more worried than sha… 2 hours ago WShak Tesla bonds have hit an all-time low. $TSLA $TSLAQ The bond market (albeit dislocated) might be a little more worr… https://t.co/yhUgurYsUb 2 hours ago Julia Poliscanova @InvestorSwan @auto_schmidt @Tesla This is a statement based on nothing - I’m on Bxl and close to this, and this is… https://t.co/lgSOziaQhe 6 hours ago LJC @elonmusk Elon, we love Tesla!!! But dont not do business with China! I will not be buying the Cybertruck until you… https://t.co/trOGqrvvR9 8 hours ago Jim @tweetmyinbox Did you notice how Tesla controls the message. They tell the DOJ and the SEC don't serve us with a s… https://t.co/E0uteQI8C3 13 hours ago CHUM @scottbudman @KrutikaKuppalli they were forced to. Musk did not want to close the factory. He is still sending wo… https://t.co/1FEjGtJhBH 15 hours ago BIW @axios That's PR bullshit by Musk. He refuses to close his Tesla plant even after the SF Bay Area Shelter-in-Place.… https://t.co/FeQ0F1y6xE 1 day ago Sicktwitt49 @Tesla why does @elonmusk seem to not give a***about the danger he is exposing his worker to? These people have… https://t.co/6ZtiMqiYtP 1 day ago