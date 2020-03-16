Deloitte and HSBC are among Signal AI's biggest clients. It just launched a new coronavirus tracker for businesses.

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Media monitoring startup Signal AI's biggest clients include Deloitte, HSBC and Amnesty International. Now it's launched a new tool to help businesses keep track of

· The global media intelligence software market is predicted to be valued at more than $11 billion by 2026, according to Verified Market... · Media monitoring startup Signal AI's biggest clients include Deloitte, HSBC and Amnesty International. Now it's launched a new tool to help businesses keep track of coronavirus · The global media intelligence software market is predicted to be valued at more than $11 billion by 2026, according to Verified Market 👓 View full article

