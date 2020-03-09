Japanese flu drug appears ‘effective’ in coronavirus treatment in Chinese clinical trials
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Japanese-made flu drug favipiravir (also known as Avigan) has been shown to be effective in both reducing the duration of the COVID-19 virus in patients, and to have improved the lung conditions of those who received treatment with the drug, based on results of clinical trials conducted with affected patients in both Wuhan and Shenzhen […]
The US has started trials for a vaccine against the contagious novel coronavirus or COVID 19. A healthy volunteer in Seattle has received the first jab of the vaccine as part of clinical trials. Even though scientists are fast-tracking research on a vaccine, it may take months for it to finally be an...