The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agree to partial plant shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreak (GM, F, FCAU)

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agree to partial plant shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreak (GM, F, FCAU)· General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won't completely close down factories in the US as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, but they and the United Auto Workers union agreed to engage in partial, rotating shutdowns.
· The UAW had previously called on the companies to shut down factories for two weeks, but...
News video: UAW gives ultimatum to the Big 3: Shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

UAW gives ultimatum to the Big 3: Shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak 02:48

 The United Auto Workers union told members they asked the Big 3 for a two-week shutdown of all auto plants. That's according to a letter from UAW President Rory Gamble that was obtained by 7 Action News.

Recent related news from verified sources

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)

The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns (GM, F, FCAU)· General Motors, Ford Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the United Auto Workers union have formed a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to protect warehouse and...
Business Insider

AP Source: Detroit automakers to shut down factories

Detroit (AP) — A person briefed on the matter says Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.bizjournalsNewsmaxTechCrunch

