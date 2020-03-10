Today’s Best Game Deals: AC Odyssey $15, hundreds of digital price drops, more

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





In today's best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Xbox One for *$14.99*. Regularly closer to $30 and now matched via Microsoft's digital storefront, this is one of the lowest prices e have ever tracked on the latest AC title. But the Deluxe Edition, which ships with a number of in-game goodies, is also now on sale for *$19.99* alongside the Odyssey Season Pass at *$19.99*. The Deluxe version is regularly $80 and is now matching the Amazon low while the Season Pass regularly fetches around $35 these days. This is a great way to score the complete AC Odyssey package in digital form with no physical shipping required. Down below you'll find the rest of today's best game deals including Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry New Dawn, and many more. But we have also collected all of the most notable digital game sales across all major platforms to keep everyone occupied during this time of social distancing as well.


