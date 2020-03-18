Global  

Animal Crossing’s creators think Tom Nook is misunderstood

The Verge Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Animal Crossing’s creators think Tom Nook is misunderstoodIn Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just like in past games in the series, players are indebted to a raccoon named Tom Nook. In order to get ahead in the game and expand your house, you’ll need to pay off ever-increasing loans, which can skyrocket to huge sums. This premise has earned Nook something of a reputation as being greedy and focused only on money. There are countless memes and wiki posts to this effect. But the creators behind the latest game in the series think the business-minded raccoon is actually misunderstood. “We think Tom Nook is a very caring, really great guy,” New Horizons producer Hisashi Nogami tells The Verge.

"“He never gets angry.”"

For Nogami, Nook isn’t necessarily greedy. Instead, he believes the character’s...
