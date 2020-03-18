California governor tells the state's National Guard to prepare as coronavirus cases in the state hit 740
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · Gov. Gavin Newsom told the California National Guard to prepare as the coronavirus disease spreads across the state.
· The action does not mobilize the troops but directs them to prepare for potential activation.
· If called to duty, troops would perform humanitarian services, like distributing food in local...
