Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week

News24.com | Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week

News24 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
More than 1.5 million people have used the Department of Health's Covid-19 WhatsApp-based helpline in less than a week, said the information technology company behind the service.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Artist unveils beautiful glass sculpture of coronavirus

Artist unveils beautiful glass sculpture of coronavirus 00:49

 Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter - one MILLION times the size of the deadly disease.Made using a process of scientific glassblowing, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In MN: WCCO’s Kim Johnson Continues To Find Stories Of People Helping People [Video]

Coronavirus In MN: WCCO’s Kim Johnson Continues To Find Stories Of People Helping People

If you've watched our Morning Show, you've probably noticed this week that Kim Johnson is not at the news desk. She’s working outside the newsroom on how people are stepping up and helping others...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:26Published
US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus [Video]

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said Americans should still file by the standard April 15 date for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street bankers fearing coronavirus are pissed they can’t work from home

Wall Street bankers fearing coronavirus are pissed they can’t work from homeThe coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted Wall Street mainstay Wells Fargo to allow some staff to work from home — but only those who don’t come in...
The Next Web Also reported by •Retford Times

UN: 24 million jobs could be lost because of coronavirus

Businesses and individuals around the world are facing up to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN estimates over 24 million people could lose...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

ThandiswaKgala1

Thandiswa Luswazi RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week https://t.co/ryBtjYro2d 3 hours ago

glessbin

Blessing Lentsoana RT @News24: Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use #Covid19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week | #CoronavirusInSA #Covid19SA https://t.co/Ouhj… 5 hours ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week https://t.co/ryBtjYro2d 6 hours ago

MichConstant

Michelle Constant RT @sammanclark: Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week https://t.co/rnObGKMGvZ via @News24 8 hours ago

sammanclark

sam manclark Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week https://t.co/rnObGKMGvZ via @News24 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.