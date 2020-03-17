News24.com | Coronavirus: 1.5 million people use Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline in under a week
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () More than 1.5 million people have used the Department of Health's Covid-19 WhatsApp-based helpline in less than a week, said the information technology company behind the service.
Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter - one MILLION times the size of the deadly disease.Made using a process of scientific glassblowing, the...
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted Wall Street mainstay Wells Fargo to allow some staff to work from home — but only those who don’t come in... The Next Web Also reported by •Retford Times
Businesses and individuals around the world are facing up to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN estimates over 24 million people could lose... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters
