PS5 will support ‘almost all’ of the top 100 PS4 games at launch Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Sony’s next-gen console, PlayStation 5, will support nearly all of the top PlayStation 4 games at launch via backwards compatibility. In a presentation today, architect Mark Cerny said that results from the company’s tests have been “excellent” on the new console. “We recently took a look at the top 100 PlayStation 4 titles as ranked by playtime, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PlayStation 5,” Cerny says.



Sony has already said its new console will have backwards compatibility, though it hasn't gone into detail on how that will work. As part of the presentation today, Cerny explained that one way to enable backwards compatibility would be to put the previous console chipset into the system, as was done...

