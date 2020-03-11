Global  

Bernie Sanders is pioneering the virtual campaign rally

The Verge Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The audience for Bernie Sanders’ rally Monday night trickled in slowly, like it does for most of his music festival-like events. Concert-style rallies have been a signature Sanders tactic throughout the campaign, drawing in young voters with acts like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver — but the coronavirus outbreak has made that tactic unusually risky. Still, he had no trouble drawing a crowd on Monday night, as campaign surrogates made speeches lauding Sanders and his campaign’s work. Neil Young delivered a solo guitar-and-harmonica set before introducing Sanders, who was prepared to speak to his supporters about the pandemic that’s upending every inch of our daily lives.

It was the usual Bernie playbook, with one exception: the entire...
Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden, Sanders Tackle Coronavirus Response At Dem Debate [Video]

Biden, Sanders Tackle Coronavirus Response At Dem Debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders exchanged an elbow bump to begin their debate and then discussed how they would solve the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Marcia Kramer..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders to continue presidential campaign despite losses to Biden

Bernie Sanders has said he is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign despite disappointing losses in the party’s latest primaries.
Belfast Telegraph

Jesse Jackson joins Sanders campaign as special adviser

Jesse Jackson joins Sanders campaign as special adviserThe Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. has signed on as a special adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, getting the Vermont senator to make several...
WorldNews


