Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downturn than the rest of the tech industry (CRM, ZM)

JoseWorks Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in... https://t.co/Y5JOf7jWu5 30 seconds ago BMFA Group Here’s why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/LVotkkZOlh 34 seconds ago NewsCreed Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/AH8dFvEhDO 53 seconds ago معظم وقتي لوحدي Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/HuvSn2nn1m 14 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/6MYZnAoste 23 minutes ago Steve Holmes RT @DTRTpodcast: Tonight. 8pm. Here. #askDTRT Send in questions now if you think our crack team of absolutely-not-experts could come up wit… 33 minutes ago One News Page Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt: https://t.co/M8s509980m 33 minutes ago StrictlyVC Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/6rZY03b2ax 34 minutes ago