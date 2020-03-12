Your Amazon Prime membership could soon be useless — unless you're only buying Amazon's newly approved products
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · Amazon's new policy to not restock non-essential items in order to keep up with the inventory in demand due to the coronavirus could be a frustration for Prime members.
· That's because, as sellers run out of stock stored at Amazon's warehouses, they will have to ship items from stores in their own possession. Those items...
