Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that its trading floor would be closed starting on Monday.

· Trading at the largest US equities exchange is set to move to be fully electronic.

· While NYSE has closed its trading floor before, most recently in 2012, the exchange operator's contingency plan has yet to be... · The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that its trading floor would be closed starting on Monday.· Trading at the largest US equities exchange is set to move to be fully electronic.· While NYSE has closed its trading floor before, most recently in 2012, the exchange operator's contingency plan has yet to be 👓 View full article