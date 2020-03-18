Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

HBO Max's heavily anticipated Friends reunion special will be delayed as production across Hollywood shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is no estimated release date at this time. The special, which would reunite original cast members Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey), was a launch title for WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max. The cast is set to "earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special," according to The Hollywood Reporter.


