Elon Musk says on Twitter that his factories will make ventilators if there is a shortage due to coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk pledged on Twitter to repurpose his factories in order to produce ventilators if the US faces a shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.
· One user challenged Musk's claims, saying that "there's a shortage now."
· Musk said that the tech components produced at his Tesla and SpaceX...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email that they don't have to come to work. Musk let his employees know that if they're sick or just concerned about the coronavirus they can stay home. Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the email,...
