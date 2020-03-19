Global  

Elon Musk says on Twitter that his factories will make ventilators if there is a shortage due to coronavirus

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says on Twitter that his factories will make ventilators if there is a shortage due to coronavirus· Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk pledged on Twitter to repurpose his factories in order to produce ventilators if the US faces a shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak
· One user challenged Musk's claims, saying that "there's a shortage now."
· Musk said that the tech components produced at his Tesla and SpaceX...
