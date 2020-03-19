Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a warm-weather essential at $112.50 (Reg. $150)

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nordstrom offers the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colors for *$112.49 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it drop to as low as $120. BOOM 3 delivers everything you want in a portable Bluetooth speaker, including up to 15-hours of playback on a full charge and a fully waterproof design, which can take on submersion for 30-minutes. UE also introduced the Magic Button on this model, which lets you “play, pause, skip, and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button. We called it one of the best speakers of the summer last year in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.



