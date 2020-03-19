Microsoft Teams added 12 million daily active users in a single week amid the coronavirus crisis, bringing it up to 44 million total (MSFT)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · Microsoft said its Teams workplace chat and collaboration tool now has 44 million daily active users as of March 18th.
· Notably, Microsoft said that number was at 32 million as of March 11th — indicating a huge boom, as companies try and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by asking employees to work from home.
·...
Steam breaks ‘concurrent user peak’ record The PC gaming platform previously had a record all-time player peak of appoximately 19 million concurrent users, which was reached just over a month ago, but Steam has already beaten this! The popular gaming platform had over 20 million concurrent users...
Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter -..
Microsoft is revealing new Teams features today to mark three years of the service just as it experiences unprecedented growth amid the ongoing coronavirus... The Verge Also reported by •Reuters India •TechCrunch