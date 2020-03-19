Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)· After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer. 
· De Blasio said that "New York City is buying!" and that the city would be reaching out to Musk directly. 
· Musk said on Twitter that ventilators would not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor 02:07

 With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NYC Looking To Increase Hospital Capacity [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Looking To Increase Hospital Capacity

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in New York City, leaders fear hospitals may run out of beds. As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, officials are working on creative solutions to make more space.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours [Video]

New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx via AP New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he may issue a "shelter in place order" for the city within the next 48 hours. "All New Yorkers, even..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US

Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US· Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "logistics costs" and "quality of life" are among the criteria Tesla is using to decide where it builds its latest Gigafactory. ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable

Elon Musk told Tesla employees in a leaked email that they don't have to go to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus

Elon Musk told Tesla employees in a leaked email that they don't have to go to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus· Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email that they don't have to come to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus. · Musk said that, to...
Business Insider Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

stuart_c_page

Enigma Alliance (EA) RT @businessinsider: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage https:… 4 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TS… https://t.co/jxsDoPlUMB 13 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TS… https://t.co/s0g81j7WXf 13 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TS… https://t.co/Y3aYJOkOAR 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.