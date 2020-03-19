NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer.
· De Blasio said that "New York City is buying!" and that the city would be reaching out to Musk directly.
· Musk said on Twitter that ventilators would not...
With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "logistics costs" and "quality of life" are among the criteria Tesla is using to decide where it builds its latest Gigafactory.
·... Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email that they don't have to come to work if they're sick or concerned about the coronavirus.
· Musk said that, to... Business Insider Also reported by •TMZ.com •USATODAY.com