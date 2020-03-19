French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A new study whose results were published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents has found early evidence that the combination of hydroxychloroquine, a popular anti-malaria drug known under the trade name Planequil, and antibiotic azithromycin (aka Zithromax or Azithrocin) could be especially effective in treating the COVID-19 coronavirus and reducing the duration of the […] 👓 View full article

0

