French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration

TechCrunch Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A new study whose results were published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents has found early evidence that the combination of hydroxychloroquine, a popular anti-malaria drug known under the trade name Planequil, and antibiotic azithromycin (aka Zithromax or Azithrocin) could be especially effective in treating the COVID-19 coronavirus and reducing the duration of the […]
