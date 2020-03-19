Global  

The EU is urging Netflix to stop streaming in high definition to avoid straining the internet during the coronavirus outbreak (NFLX)

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020
The EU is urging Netflix to stop streaming in high definition to avoid straining the internet during the coronavirus outbreak (NFLX)· The EU is asking Netflix to switch its streams to standard definition amid the coronavirus outbreak
· Video, which accounts for the bulk of network traffic, puts a strain on the infrastructure of the internet. Netflix videos in HD, for example, use 3 GB of data per hour compared with standard definition videos, which use...
News video: Officials Warn Netflix Could Break the Internet During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Officials Warn Netflix Could Break the Internet During the Coronavirus Pandemic 00:59

 While people are stuck at home, there is little else to do other than Netflix and chill. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Netflix CEO discusses ways to save Internet from crashing as coronavirus ramps up at-home streaming

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions around the globe staying indoors to self-quarantine, of course leading to a major spike in at-home viewing on...
FOXNews.com

EU asks Netflix and other services to stream in SD to ease internet burden

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has called on Europeans to limit their broadband usage during the coronavirus outbreak by tweaking their streaming...
engadget


