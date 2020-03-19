Global  

Tim Cook says Apple making 'substantial donation' including medical supplies to Italy amid COVID-19

9to5Mac Thursday, 19 March 2020
Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that Apple is making a substantial donation of medical supplies and more to Protezione Civile in Italy. This comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Italy incredibly hard by the virus.

The post Tim Cook says Apple making ‘substantial donation’ including medical supplies to Italy amid COVID-19 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
