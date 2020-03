Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Samsung’s most popular smartphone of last year was its mid-range Galaxy A50. Now, for 2020, the company is launching a couple of new mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M21. Here’s what you need to know.



more…



The post Samsung launches Galaxy A41, Galaxy M21 mid-rangers w/ 48MP cameras, Android 10 appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article