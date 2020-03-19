13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · New York City looks more like a ghost town than a bustling metropolis with empty streets and fewer people outside since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
· The state of New York declared a state of emergency March 7. Since then, schools, bars, and event spaces around the city and state have shut down and restaurants are...
A week after the bright lights of Broadway theaters in New York City were dimmed for a month to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, two actors weighed in on how the closures were affecting their daily lives.Joel Hatch, who plays real-life mayor Claude Elliott of Gander, Newfoundland in the...