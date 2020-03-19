Nokia 5.3 packs Snapdragon 665 as Nokia 1.3 is promised to get Android 11 Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alongside its flagship Nokia 8.3 smartphone, HMD Global also debuts two new devices today. The Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 are official.



more…



