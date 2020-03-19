Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now

Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now· The CW's "All American" was Netflix's most popular title on Thursday.
· The second season recently debuted on the streamer after wrapping up earlier this month on The CW network.
· It's not the first series to enjoy the "Netflix effect."
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The most popular title on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

"All American" Star Michael Evans Behling Goes Over Season Of The CW Drama [Video]

"All American" Star Michael Evans Behling Goes Over Season Of The CW Drama

When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:53Published
Taye Diggs Coaches Michael Evans Behling On And Off The Set Of "All American" [Video]

Taye Diggs Coaches Michael Evans Behling On And Off The Set Of "All American"

Actor Michael Evans Behling shares what co-star Taye Diggs is like on the set of the CW series, "All American."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this

GirlWonder3

Truthhurts RT @businessinsider: Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now https://t.co/fFLm2GiEbu 17 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now: https://t.co/jN4mT2FsPE 35 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now https://t.co/2H4OC8PCxm https://t.co/DLopedI9Ix 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.