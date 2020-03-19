Teen sports drama 'All American' is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The CW's "All American" was Netflix's most popular title on Thursday.

· The second season recently debuted on the streamer after wrapping up earlier this month on The CW network.

· It's not the first series to enjoy the "Netflix effect."

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



The most popular title on... · The CW's "All American" was Netflix's most popular title on Thursday.· The second season recently debuted on the streamer after wrapping up earlier this month on The CW network.· It's not the first series to enjoy the "Netflix effect."· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.The most popular title on 👓 View full article

