Tesla to shut down California and New York factories amid coronavirus pandemic

The Verge Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tesla to shut down California and New York factories amid coronavirus pandemicPhoto by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Tesla will temporarily shut down its car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, starting at the end of Monday, March 23rd, after days of back-and-forth with the local authorities about whether the company was exempt from a recent coronavirus shelter-in-place order. The company will also suspend most operations at its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York.

“Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” the company wrote in a press release. “As such, we have decided to temporarily suspend production” at both factories.

Hourly employees at both factories will “continue to receive their normal pay through Monday,...
News video: Tesla Shuts Down California Factory

Tesla Shuts Down California Factory 00:32

 Tesla announced it would suspend production at its main factory in Fremont, California beginning March 23. The company said it would follow all legal directions and safety guidelines regarding the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the San Francisco Bay Area is under a multi-county...

Good Question: Will Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Reach New York's Amount? [Video]

Good Question: Will Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Reach New York's Amount?

Minnesota has 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's just a fraction of the thousands of cases they're seeing in New York State – but experts think we're just a week or so behind them, reports..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published
Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign

Actor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus: Tesla to temporarily suspend production at California and New York factories

Tesla is temporarily suspending production at its factories in California and New York on Monday due to coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

'This will not be over soon': New York confronts growing coronavirus pandemic with sweeping safety measures

Facing a surge in coronavirus infections, New York city and state officials shuttered Broadway and ordered capacity caps on restaurants and bars  
USATODAY.com

