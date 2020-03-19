This GitHub engineer built a free project that helps people easily see how fast coronavirus cases are spreading, and researchers and doctors are already finding it useful (MSFT)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · GitHub staff machine learning engineer Hamel Husain built an open source project called the COVID-19 Dashboards, which shares up-to-date graphs about coronavirus cases worldwide.
· Now, GitHub is maintaining the project as it's grown in popularity among data scientists, medical researchers, doctors, and epidemiologists.
