Google Doodle honors Ignaz Semmelweis and reminds you to wash your hands Friday, 20 March 2020





As we are all facing the coronavirus pandemic together as a global community, Google is using its platform as the most popular search engine to replace its homepage logo in nearly every country around the world with a Doodle honoring Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, "the father of infection control" and a pioneer in hand washing.

