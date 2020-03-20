Global  

Governor of California announces a statewide shelter in place

TechCrunch Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In a press conference, Governor of California Gavin Newsom ordered “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence” to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed issued a shelter in place for six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, […]
News video: Entire State Told To Stay Home

Entire State Told To Stay Home 03:00

 The Governor issued a statewide shelter in place order Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla must pause production at its Fremont factory to shelter in place

Yesterday, it looked like Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, would remain open despite being in one of the California counties under a shelter in place...
Coronavirus: Fauci warns Americans will be home for 'several weeks' as he contradicts Trump's hopes for miracle malaria drug

He issued his advice just after the California governor issued a 'shelter in place' order, compelling his state's more than 40m residents to stay in their homes
Independent

