Governor of California announces a statewide shelter in place
Friday, 20 March 2020 () In a press conference, Governor of California Gavin Newsom ordered “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence” to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed issued a shelter in place for six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, […]
Yesterday, it looked like Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, would remain open despite being in one of the California counties under a shelter in place... engadget Also reported by •The Verge •Business Insider •Denver Post