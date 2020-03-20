Google discounts Stadia for the first time just as Doom Eternal launches Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Google is discounting its Stadia cloud gaming service for the first time since its November launch. The Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia Pro, is dropping from $129 to $99 for a one day sale until 11:59PM PT tonight (2:59AM ET on March 21st).



The sale is limited to the US to celebrate the launch of Doom Eternal, which arrives on Google Stadia today. The game is priced at $59.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition. Google's Stadia sale also comes just as the company is preparing to launch a free tier of the service in the coming months. You'll still need to purchase games individually on Stadia Pro or the free tier, but Google is promising 120...

