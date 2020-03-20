Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and reeling from — the coronavirus pandemic
Friday, 20 March 2020 () · People are stockpiling pot as many cities order non-essential retail stores to close, in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
· Despite strong sales numbers, investors, experts, and analysts told Business Insider that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be dire. They said that it will disrupt supply...
With employees who can't work from home and supply chain disruptions, local manufacturers ask themselves what they can do to shield against a global pandemic. bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •OilPrice.com
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that compounding pharmacies, which mix drug ingredients, can sell alcohol-based hand sanitizers without a... Reuters India Also reported by •OilPrice.com •Proactive Investors
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dean Ephram Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/KIm5IE49mx 50 minutes ago
Zane Bader RT @jfberke: It's out!
Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… 54 minutes ago
Defender Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/060arASF9w 2 hours ago
Tayhas Jones RT @businessinsider: Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and ree… 2 hours ago
Márcio M. Silva Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/P2ZpT3yZvF 2 hours ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/THbn0gQWPc 2 hours ago
Winson Tang Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/QERnK79iOZ 2 hours ago
Principal-IT Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and… https://t.co/FSkyRCcWWu 2 hours ago