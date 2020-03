Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *A man in Italy was cited by police for being out in public during the country's strict

· *When police asked why he was out, he explained, "I have to hunt the Pokémon." He was playing popular smartphone game "Pokémon Go" with his daughter.*

· Outside of Asia, where the virus first hit, Italy is... · *A man in Italy was cited by police for being out in public during the country's strict coronavirus lockdown.*· *When police asked why he was out, he explained, "I have to hunt the Pokémon." He was playing popular smartphone game "Pokémon Go" with his daughter.*· Outside of Asia, where the virus first hit, Italy is 👓 View full article