Disney is releasing Onward on digital platforms today, Disney Plus on April 3rd
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Image: Pixar
Disney has announced that its latest Pixar animated movie, Onward, will be getting a dramatically earlier release for digital download: it’ll release in the US tonight for purchase starting at 8PM ET, with a streaming release on Disney Plus to follow on April 3rd.
The move makes Onward the latest (and one of the most high-profile) films to cut short its theatrical run in favor of a digital release. That Disney would choose to follow in the footsteps of Universal and Warner Bros. — which are releasing films like Emma, Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Birds of Prey early — isn’t surprising, given that theaters are closing across the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Disney announced it is closing Disneyland and California Adventure until April starting Saturday due to the coronavirus. This comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom advised residents to cancel or..