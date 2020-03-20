Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon discounts H&R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC

Amazon discounts H&R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC

9to5Toys Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Amazon is discounting nearly every version of H&R Block Tax Software this morning from *$14.99*. Digital downloads are available in most instances. One standout is the Deluxe + State version with a bonus 4% refund via Amazon for *$22.49*. This offer is also at Best Buy minus the bonus refund. You’d typically pay $35 or more for this software. It’s tax season, whether you’re ready or not. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2018 tax return imports, along with a free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block lists the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

more…

The post Amazon discounts H&R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schedule K-1 Tax Form Explained [Video]

Schedule K-1 Tax Form Explained

If you’re a member of a business partnership, S corporation, estate, trust, or LLC, you’ll likely receive a Schedule K-1 tax form. Some brokerages may also send a Schedule K-1 for certain..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 00:54Published
The Cast Of On My Block Spills What's In Their Bag [Video]

The Cast Of On My Block Spills What's In Their Bag

The cast of "On My Block" guesses which items from one of the cast members belongs to them and which do not.

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 03:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Get TurboTax plus a $10 Amazon gift card starting at $40, today only

Today only, as part of it Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Turbo Tax Deluxe 2019 with a $10 gift card for *$39.99*. As a comparison, there’s $60...
9to5Toys

‘Tax Amazon’ group, Sawant announce ballot initiative for tax on big businesses

Boosters of a new Seattle tax on large corporations such as Amazon, including City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, have filed a petition to put an initiative on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Amazon discounts H&R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC https://t.co/HBX8k0NJuy https://t.co/3mtNh2DuXk 2 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Amazon discounts H&amp;R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC https://t.co/zjkTHWx1LX by @trevorjd14 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.