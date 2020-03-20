Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is discounting nearly every version of H&R Block Tax Software this morning from *$14.99*. Digital downloads are available in most instances. One standout is the Deluxe + State version with a bonus 4% refund via Amazon for *$22.49*. This offer is also at Best Buy minus the bonus refund. You’d typically pay $35 or more for this software. It’s tax season, whether you’re ready or not. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2018 tax return imports, along with a free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block lists the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.



more…



The post Amazon discounts H&R Block Tax software from $15 for Mac and PC appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

