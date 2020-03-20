Lululemon offers up to 50% off new arrivals in its We Made Too Much Section

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Lululemon is offering *up to 50% off* new arrivals in its We Made Too Much Section. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on spring outerwear, polo shirts, leggings, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sky Loft Jacket is a great option for spring training and a nice layer for year-round wear. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it marked down to *$119*. This jacket is also water-resistant and has a hood in case you run into spring showers. It’s also highly packable, which is great for storing and traveling. Plus, you can choose from three color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon.



