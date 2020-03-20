Global  

Oculus developer page leaks a new VR headset codenamed ‘Del Mar’

The Verge Friday, 20 March 2020
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

A leak on Oculus’ website suggests it’s making a new virtual reality headset codenamed “Del Mar.” Recently, some Oculus developers noticed a new infobox for “Oculus Del Mar Development.” It references a developer program called “Del Mar First Access” that may already exist or be nearing launch. And some now-removed documentation refers to a “Jedi Controller” designed for Del Mar.

The information has since been removed, but we retrieved it from a Google cache of developer portal pages. Facebook declined to comment on their contents.

“The information contained on this page is restricted to early Del Mar developers only. Do not share this information. Any questions should be directed to the Del Mar First Access...
News video: Lana Del Rey and Her Cop Boyfriend Have Split

Lana Del Rey and Her Cop Boyfriend Have Split 00:44

 "Live PD" star Sean Larkin has revealed the two are no longer a couple in a New York Times profile titled "Policeman. Reality Star. Recent Ex-Boyfriend."

