Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says

SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says

TechCrunch Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk tweeted Friday that Tesla and SpaceX employees are “working on ventilators” even though he doesn’t believe they will be needed. His confirmation on Twitter that both of the companies he leads are working on ventilators comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio  made a direct plea to Musk to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Elon Musk Told Tesla Employees To Stay Home If They're Concerned About Coronavirus

Elon Musk Told Tesla Employees To Stay Home If They're Concerned About Coronavirus 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email that they don't have to come to work. Musk let his employees know that if they're sick or just concerned about the coronavirus they can stay home. Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the email,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators [Video]

Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Late last night, Elon Musk promised a fan that Tesla “will make ventilators if there is a shortage.” Several hours later, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that there is a national shortage, took him..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators [Video]

Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators

Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX Plans May Launch Of First Manned Flight To International Space Station

SpaceX, owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, will conduct its first-ever manned flight to the International Space Station in mid-to-late May, NASA announced in a...
RTTNews

Outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk faces $1 billion trial, test of temperament

Elon Musk is expected to defend a $2.2 billion deal in court next week criticized by shareholders as benefiting Musk at the expense of Tesla Inc , and the...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

noeibfitness

Silicon Valley Trainer RT @TechCrunch: SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/mFZqj5NHyr by @kirstenkorosec https://t.co/MNOop… 5 minutes ago

fox2go

fox2go SpaceX and Tesla are 'working on' ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/E5HNxrCuUD via @techcrunch 5 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says TechCrunch | March 20, 2020 https://t.co/Lx4fJWxe6c #news 6 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/79kiQsexVA 9 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce SpaceX and Tesla are 'working on' ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/FkgbevWW8R https://t.co/9OMnCSdhoD 11 minutes ago

JohnWil66453546

John Williams @ScottWGonzalez @Frasterix79 @Braveheart_USA @hereforpotus You are spoiled and ignorant. Capitalists and the priv… https://t.co/xRy9FkPsnn 12 minutes ago

JimBourke

Jim Bourke SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/9dPWu5JIsE https://t.co/qyoqkWQcZX 12 minutes ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says https://t.co/gewJC7SEYV 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.