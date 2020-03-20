Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In 1997, Midway Games released the third title in their Doom series, fittingly titled Doom 64, as it was an exclusive for the Nintendo 64. More than 20 years later, Doom 64 has made a comeback with a new remake of nearly all platforms, including Google Stadia.



more…



The post Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

