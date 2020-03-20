Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal

Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal

9to5Google Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In 1997, Midway Games released the third title in their Doom series, fittingly titled Doom 64, as it was an exclusive for the Nintendo 64. More than 20 years later, Doom 64 has made a comeback with a new remake of nearly all platforms, including Google Stadia.

more…

The post Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Toughest Doom Monsters That Took All Your Ammo

Top 10 Toughest Doom Monsters That Took All Your Ammo 09:21

 With monsters like these, “DOOM” can quickly become a personal Hell. Be it the Cyberdemon, the Sabaoth or these Spider Mastermind, these are WatchMojo's Top 10 Toughest Doom Monsters That Took All Your Ammo.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices [Video]

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb. 20 update. The company revealed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
'Doom' Returns With 'Doom Eternal' [Video]

'Doom' Returns With 'Doom Eternal'

The war against the armies of Hell has come to Earth, raising the stakes even higher in the Doom Slayer’s latest adventure.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Doom Eternal' won't be true 4K on Stadia despite early promises

When Google unveiled Stadia, id Software proudly proclaimed that Doom Eternal would be a marquee title that ran in "true 4K" on the game streaming service. Flash...
engadget Also reported by •9to5Google

Google discounts Stadia for the first time just as Doom Eternal launches

Google discounts Stadia for the first time just as Doom Eternal launchesGoogle is discounting its Stadia cloud gaming service for the first time since its November launch. The Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.