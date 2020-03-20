Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal
Friday, 20 March 2020 () In 1997, Midway Games released the third title in their Doom series, fittingly titled Doom 64, as it was an exclusive for the Nintendo 64. More than 20 years later, Doom 64 has made a comeback with a new remake of nearly all platforms, including Google Stadia.
more…
The post Doom 64 coming to Google Stadia, free to buyers of Doom Eternal appeared first on 9to5Google.
With monsters like these, “DOOM” can quickly become a personal Hell. Be it the Cyberdemon, the Sabaoth or these Spider Mastermind, these are WatchMojo's Top 10 Toughest Doom Monsters That Took All Your Ammo.
When Google unveiled Stadia, id Software proudly proclaimed that Doom Eternal would be a marquee title that ran in "true 4K" on the game streaming service. Flash... engadget Also reported by •9to5Google