Following Google’s Lead, Microsoft ‘Pauses’ Edge Chromium Releases

Fossbytes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Google recently announced that it wouldn’t be rolling out any new releases of Chrome and Chromium browsers for the time being. The reason, we all know, COVID-19. Now, Microsoft, whose Edge browser is also based on the Chromium project, has announced that it won’t push any future releases of Edge Chromium to the general public. […]

The post Following Google’s Lead, Microsoft ‘Pauses’ Edge Chromium Releases appeared first on Fossbytes.
